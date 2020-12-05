Black Caps on cusp of Test victory over West Indies after enforcing the follow on in first Test

Tim Southee led a concerted performance by the New Zealand seam attack to bowl out the West Indies for 138 Saturday on the third day of the first Test, allowing captain Kane Williamson to enforce the follow on 381 runs ahead.

Kraigg Brathwaite heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed by Trent Boult. Source: Photosport

Southee took 4-35 as the New Zealanders thrived in conditions which caused the ball to swing, helping the home team bowl out the tourists in 64 overs.

The West Indies resumed at 49-0 after a dogged effort by openers John Campbell and Kraigg Braithwaite to bat through 26 overs at the end of the second day. But Campbell was out in the first over Saturday and wickets tumbled regularly as Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner made use of helpful bowling conditions.

West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich was unable to bat because of a broken finger and Darren Bravo batted with a sore Achilles, making 9.

Campbell top-scored with 26 while captain Jason Holder was left not out on 25.

When rain and bad light stopped play near tea, the West Indies were in desperate straits at 30-4 in their second innings , still 351 runs behind after having lost 13 wickets in two sessions. Jermaine Blackwood was 3 not out and Roston Chase had yet to score.

Campbell was out again in the first over of the innings — and for the second time in the day — caught at slip from Boult’s bowling.

In the first innings Jamieson took 2-25, Wagner 2-22 and Boult 1-33 as the New Zealand bowling attack hunted as a group, putting early pressure on the West Indies batsmen and keeping it on through the first session and through the 13 overs the innings lasted after lunch.

Southee used late swing to nick out Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood and Alzarri Jospeh while he had Campbell caught by Williamson at extra cover from a mistimed shot.

Jamieson used his height to disconcert the batsmen with bounce then pitched full to bowl Bravo and Kemar Roach. Wagner trapped Roston Chase and Shannon Gabriel lbw as the New Zealand bowlers created a threat on different fronts.

Williamson judged his bowlers were still fresh enough to take advantage of the follow on, having bowled only 38 overs in the day.

There was little respite when the West Indies’ second innings began. Boult squared up Campbell with the third ball of the innings and an edge carried low to Tom Latham at second slip who grabbed the catch just above the grass.

Wagner then removed Bravo, who sparred a shorter delivery to Southee at second slip. Shamarh Brooks then flicked a ball of his hip from Wagner to substitute fielder Devon Conway at square leg.

Braithwaite flashed at a short delivery from Southee next ball and top-edged a catch to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Southee and Boult play provincial cricket on Seddon Park and are deeply familiar with the conditions there. When full, grey clouds crowded over the Hamilton stadium in the morning there was confidence among the New Zealand bowlers that the ball would swing.

NZ fielders Will Young and Henry Nicholls (R) celebrate with bowler with Kane Williamson after Williamson took a catch to dismiss West Indies batsman John Campbell. Source: Photosport