The Black Caps have sealed the first Test against Bangladesh, taking a 1-0 series lead with an innings and 51 run victory in Hamilton.

Resuming after tea 57 runs behind, Bangladesh's hopes of avoiding defeat were dealt the final blow, skipper Mahmudullah out for 146, caught in the deep by Trent Boult off the bowling of Tim Southee.

Mahmudullah's dismissal saw Bangladesh's last man, Ebadat Hossain stride to the middle, out caught behind third ball, calling for a review which would prove unsuccessful, sealing New Zealand's win.

The last dismissal saw BJ Watling become New Zealand's most successful wicketkeeper in terms of dismissals, overtaking Adam Parore.