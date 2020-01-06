Black Caps crumbling at SCG after losing four wickets early in chase of 416

New Zealand's nightmare tour of Australia is quickly coming to a miserable end as they slumped to 4-27 at tea on day four of the final Test, chasing an unlikely 416 to win.



Tom Blundell watches on as he is caught by Nathan Lyon during day four of the Third Test. Source: Getty

In a chaotic middle session at the SCG on Monday, David Warner brought up his third century of the summer and Marnus Labuschagne hit 59 before Australia declared at 2-217.



Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon then claimed two wickets each in a brief 75-minute stint before the break.



Starc knocked over Tom Latham and Tom Blundell in quick succession, with Latham unlucky not to overturn his lbw call that was only clipping leg stump.



Lyon got Jeet Raval caught behind for 12 and Glenn Phillips for a duck, after he had earlier taken a stunning catch at point to help Starc have Blundell for two.



The visitors' target would have been higher but Warner and Labuschagne were penalised for running down the wicket twice in the same over.



Five runs were added to the Black Caps' first-innings score, after the first such penalty for the offence in a Test in more than three years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Regardless, the two kings of Australia's Test summer were in superb touch.



Warner was busy between the wickets as he finished unbeaten on 111 from 159 balls, taking his tally for the summer to 786 runs at 131.



It is the most by an opener in a five-Test Australian summer, as he cover drove as well on day four in Sydney as he did in his century to start the Test season against Pakistan in Brisbane in November.



Meanwhile Labuschagne's score was his seventh above 50 in eight innings.



His 896 runs at 112 are the most by an Australian in a five-Test summer.



Burns was the only other Australian to fall, trapped lbw to a Todd Astle wrong'un for 40, despite originally being given not out by umpire Aleem Dar.



It capped a frustrating summer for Queenslander Burns, who narrowly missed out on a century in his home Test at the Gabba.

