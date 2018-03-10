Black Caps crumble with the bat in fifth ODI, set England target of 224 for series win

The Black Caps have set England an unconvincing target of 224 to win the fifth and deciding one-day cricket international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson in action against England. Source: Photosport

It took an 84-run seventh-wicket stand between Mitch Santner and Henry Nicholls to introduce a semblance of respectability to the New Zealand tally, the Kiwis bowled out for 223 in 49.5 overs.

Nicholls struck an intelligent 55 from 81 while Santner top-scored with a crucial 67 off 71 balls before he was dismissed early in the 49th over.

Legspinner Adil Rashid (3-42) and Chris Woakes (3-32) spearheaded a disciplined all-round England bowling performance, Tom Curran (2-46), Moeen Ali and Mark Wood also contributing.

The New Zealanders, who had levelled the series with a dramatic five-wicket win in Dunedin three days ago, were on the back foot as soon as they lost the toss on Saturday.

Opener Colin Munro continued his woeful run of form in the five-match series, lasting just two balls before he looped a leading edge off Woakes to the safe hands of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Skipper Kane Williamson (14) put on just 25 runs with Martin Guptill for the second wicket before he chopped on a wide ball from Wood to leave the Black Caps 27-2 at the end of the 10th over.

Inspirational batsman Ross Taylor, whose unbeaten 181 was pivotal in Wednesday's win, had earlier been ruled out with a quad injury and his calm head was sorely missed.

Rashid and Moeen combined to dislodge Tom Latham and Mark Chapman within the space of six balls.

Latham went first, caught for 10 by Ben Stokes at mid-on off a beautifully flighted Rashid delivery, Chapman lasting just three balls before he was clean bowled by Moeen in the 18th over.

Guptill's patient innings ended on 47 off 68, Stokes snaring another well-taken catch off Rashid, to leave the Black Caps 79-5 after 21 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme became Rashid's third victim three balls into the 27th over, a towering slog comfortably caught at long on by Tom Curran leaving the Kiwis teetering at 93-6.