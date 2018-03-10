 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps crumble with the bat in fifth ODI, set England target of 224 for series win

share

Source:

NZN

The Black Caps have set England an unconvincing target of 224 to win the fifth and deciding one-day cricket international at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v England. 5th ODI International one day cricket, Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand. Saturday 10 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson in action against England.

Source: Photosport

It took an 84-run seventh-wicket stand between Mitch Santner and Henry Nicholls to introduce a semblance of respectability to the New Zealand tally, the Kiwis bowled out for 223 in 49.5 overs.

Nicholls struck an intelligent 55 from 81 while Santner top-scored with a crucial 67 off 71 balls before he was dismissed early in the 49th over.

Legspinner Adil Rashid (3-42) and Chris Woakes (3-32) spearheaded a disciplined all-round England bowling performance, Tom Curran (2-46), Moeen Ali and Mark Wood also contributing.

The New Zealanders, who had levelled the series with a dramatic five-wicket win in Dunedin three days ago, were on the back foot as soon as they lost the toss on Saturday.

Opener Colin Munro continued his woeful run of form in the five-match series, lasting just two balls before he looped a leading edge off Woakes to the safe hands of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Skipper Kane Williamson (14) put on just 25 runs with Martin Guptill for the second wicket before he chopped on a wide ball from Wood to leave the Black Caps 27-2 at the end of the 10th over.

Inspirational batsman Ross Taylor, whose unbeaten 181 was pivotal in Wednesday's win, had earlier been ruled out with a quad injury and his calm head was sorely missed.

Rashid and Moeen combined to dislodge Tom Latham and Mark Chapman within the space of six balls.

Latham went first, caught for 10 by Ben Stokes at mid-on off a beautifully flighted Rashid delivery, Chapman lasting just three balls before he was clean bowled by Moeen in the 18th over.

Guptill's patient innings ended on 47 off 68, Stokes snaring another well-taken catch off Rashid, to leave the Black Caps 79-5 after 21 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme became Rashid's third victim three balls into the 27th over, a towering slog comfortably caught at long on by Tom Curran leaving the Kiwis teetering at 93-6.

Nicholls and Santner's seventh-wicket stand then resurrected the New Zealand innings, but the pair couldn't bat through and the Black Caps added only 46 runs off 37 balls for their final four wickets.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali.

LIVE: Jonny Bairstow brings up solid fifty as England take control of final ODI decider against Black Caps

00:29
2
Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.

Watch: South African bowler in hot water after giving Steve Smith send-off

3
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

4
Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v England. 5th ODI International one day cricket, Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand. Saturday 10 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps crumble with the bat in fifth ODI, set England target of 224 for series win

00:43
5
The side are ready to face the Rabbitohs tonight, says Adam Blair.

'Time to turn it on' – Warriors amping for NRL season opener

Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali.

LIVE: Jonny Bairstow brings up solid fifty as England take control of final ODI decider against Black Caps

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch,

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 