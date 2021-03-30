Black Caps cruise to T20 win over Bangladesh despite D/L method chaos in rainy Napier

The Black Caps have wrapped up their seventh series win of the summer with a game to spare after comfortably beating Bangladesh by 28 runs via the D/L method on a wet night in Napier.

The victory didn't come without hiccups though as a quiet night from the Kiwis' top order after they were sent in to bat was only salvaged late by a blistering 50 from Glenn Phillips.

Phillips reached the milestone off 27 balls before finishing 58 from 31 not out alongside Daryl Mitchell who rocketed to 34 from 16 not out. The Black Caps were 173/5 when rain caused a stoppage to play before that became their innings total and a shortened match was confirmed.

Bangladesh came out to bat soon after, although there was another stoppage in play - not due to weather though.

Play was paused in Napier after there was confusion midway through the second over of Bangladesh's innings as to what the visitors' revised target was from 16 overs under the D/L method.

Bangladesh believed they were chasing 148 but it was soon confirmed by officials they actually needed 170. To rub salt into the wound, two balls after they found out about the new total, the Black Caps picked up their first wicket in dismissing opener Liton Das.

From there, it seemed the visitors had had the wind knocked out of their sails as their chase never took off and the run rate required slowly began to climb.

Soumya Sarkar offered some resistance midway through the match with three sixes on his way to 51 runs from 27 balls but after he was dismissed by Tim Southee the writing was all but on the wall.

Southee was one of three Black Caps bowlers to finish up with two wickets with Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne also getting in on the action.

Phillips nabbed the Kiwis' other wicket as well as an impressive diving catch to add to his half-century. leading him to earn man of the match honours.