TODAY |

Black Caps cruise to T20 win over Bangladesh despite D/L method chaos in rainy Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have wrapped up their seventh series win of the summer with a game to spare after comfortably beating Bangladesh by 28 runs via the D/L method on a wet night in Napier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Phillips reached the milestone off just 27 balls. Source: Spark Sport

The victory didn't come without hiccups though as a quiet night from the Kiwis' top order after they were sent in to bat was only salvaged late by a blistering 50 from Glenn Phillips.

Phillips reached the milestone off 27 balls before finishing 58 from 31 not out alongside Daryl Mitchell who rocketed to 34 from 16 not out. The Black Caps were 173/5 when rain caused a stoppage to play before that became their innings total and a shortened match was confirmed.

Bangladesh came out to bat soon after, although there was another stoppage in play - not due to weather though.

Play was paused in Napier after there was confusion midway through the second over of Bangladesh's innings as to what the visitors' revised target was from 16 overs under the D/L method.

Bangladesh believed they were chasing 148 but it was soon confirmed by officials they actually needed 170. To rub salt into the wound, two balls after they found out about the new total, the Black Caps picked up their first wicket in dismissing opener Liton Das.

From there, it seemed the visitors had had the wind knocked out of their sails as their chase never took off and the run rate required slowly began to climb.

Soumya Sarkar offered some resistance midway through the match with three sixes on his way to 51 runs from 27 balls but after he was dismissed by Tim Southee the writing was all but on the wall.

Southee was one of three Black Caps bowlers to finish up with two wickets with Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne also getting in on the action.

Phillips nabbed the Kiwis' other wicket as well as an impressive diving catch to add to his half-century. leading him to earn man of the match honours.

The T20 dead rubber is this Thursday at 7pm in Auckland at Eden Park.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'She has no idea it was David Tua' - Kiwi boxing great stops to help change car tyre
2
Well-known sportsman charged with importing meth makes another bid to keep his name secret
3
White Ferns keep T20 series against Aussies alive with last-ball heroics
4
NZR introducing three new laws focusing on safety to be tested in school-grade rugby
5
Christ's College's Maadi Cup win an extra-special milestone for Christchurch family with heavy history
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Devon Conway puts on batting masterclass as NZ post solid first innings total over Bangladesh

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Eden Park world's most popular cricket ground, research suggests

Explained: Why Black Caps ODI demolition of Bangladesh matters now more than ever