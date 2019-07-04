Black Caps crash to defeat in final World Cup pool match, semi-final fate in Pakistan's hands

The Black Caps will need to rely on other results falling their way to make the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup, falling to a 119-run defeat in Durham.

As England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bat first with both sides looking to book their spots in the final four, the Black Caps' bowlers were made to toil early on, with the opening pair of Johnny Bairstow and Jason Roy adding 123 for the first wicket.

Even Roy's dismissal for 60 in the 19th over didn't stem the flow of runs, with Bairstow reaching his second successive hundred, eventually out bowled by Matt Henry for 106.

Regular wickets would see New Zealand claw themselves back into the contest, with England slumping from 194/1 to 301/8 from their 50 overs. Jimmy Neesham the pick of the Black Caps' bowlers with 41/2 from his 10 overs.

In reply, the Black Caps' chase got off to the worst possible start. Henry Nicholls dismissed off his first ball, LBW to Chris Woakes to leave New Zealand poised at 2/1 after just five balls.

Martin Guptill's dismissal for eight saw New Zealand's premier pair of captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor come together, putting together a stand of 47 runs.

However, that partnership came to an end in the most gut wrenching of circumstances, Williamson run out at the non-striker's end, England's Mark Wood deflecting a Taylor straight drive onto the stumps, the Black Caps' captain short of his ground.

Taylor would be the next man to go, this time to a more conventional runout, attempting to take a second run, Adil Rashid's throw finding the Black Caps' batsman short.

The only shining light for the Black Caps came in a return to form for wicketkeeper batsman Tom Latham, scoring his first half century of the tournament. Latham notched his fifty from 57 balls, eventually out for 57.

New Zealand's quest very quickly became about survival, looking to then take the innings as deep as possible, hoping to boost their net run rate and sneak into fourth spot ahead of Pakistan.

Trent Boult would be the last man out for the Black Caps, stumped by Jos Buttler off the bowling of Adil Rashid, New Zealand all out for 186 and losing by 119 runs. Mark Wood the pick of England's bowlers with his figures of 3/34, Bairstow named man of the match.

Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh by 316 runs at Lord's in their final pool match to qualify ahead of the Black Caps.