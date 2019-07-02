TODAY |

Black Caps could go back to the future with tactics for key World Cup clash against England

It could be a case of back to future tactically for the Black Caps as they try to beat hosts England tomorrow night and secure a spot in the semi-finals at the Cricket World Cup.

Kane Williamson’s side could use spin with the new ball as they attempt to knock over explosive English openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, replicating the tactic famously used by New Zealand at the 1992 World Cup.

Either Mitchell Santner or Ish Sodhi will open the bowling alongside Trent Boult with spin having worked against the English openers, who had a 160-run opening stand in their win over India, previously in the tournament.

"Taking the pace off might be a good option early to them, we've done it in the past and that certainly might be considered," Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said.

Sodhi has had just one match at the tournament so far but he could play the important role in New Zealand's bid to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Though Santner is the more likely option due to his variation in pace, if Sodhi gets that call-up he's confident it would work.

"It's already worked twice in this tournament, a couple of wickets have been taken by leg spinners against England at the top order so potentially could be something that we try," Sodhi said.

The leg spinner concedes it's been difficult to get momentum and rhythm when waiting to finally get a chance to play.

"It's pretty easy to be able to over-complicate things in the nets when you're doing it so much over a month or so but it's about keeping it simple,” he said.

Another who got his first run of the tournament against the Aussies at Lord's is Henry Nicholls.

Unlike Sodhi, Nicholls will likely play for the remainder of New Zealand's run at the tournament.

"I'll certainly take a lot of confidence forward but also a lot of lessons you know from learning from that game," Nicholls said.

New Zealand may open the bowling with spin in a bid to knock over Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow early.
Black Caps
