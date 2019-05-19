Black Caps confident Tom Latham will be ready for first World Cup match

The Black Caps are set to fly out of the country for the Cricket World Cup in the UK tonight, optimistic that wicketkeeper and batsman Tom Latham will be fit to play in their first match.

The full squad reunited at Auckland Airport late this afternoon for the first time since their Bangladesh series in March.

Latham was sporting a splint on the finger he fractured in his side’s warm-up match against Australia last week.

"He [Latham] should be ok it's recovering quickly, so it is a day by day thing," said Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.

"He's [just] as excited as all of us to sort of get involved."

It will be Williamson's first World Cup as New Zealand's captain, but his third tournament appearance.

"It is about playing you best cricket day in day out and also expect some parts to be tricky and some pressure to go on," said Williamson.

"And look to try and navigate those things as well as you can rather than hope that it all goes perfectly."