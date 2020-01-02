Black Caps confident of Kane Williamson playing Sydney Test despite sickness

The Black Caps are hopeful that captain Kane Williamson will recover from illness for day one of the third Test against Australia in Sydney, batsman Tom Latham says.

Kane Williamson Source: Photosport

Williamson, along with Henry Nicholls, have been unable to train at the SCG over the last two days with flu-like symptoms, seemingly in a fitness race to play in the series ender beginning tomorrow.

Speaking to media in place of his captain though, Latham said that Williamson will do everything in his power to lead the Black Caps onto the SCG tomorrow.

"He's a great leader among this group," Latham said.

"If there's any chance of him playing, even if it's a small chance, he'll certainly be playing.

"Obviously it's up in the air at the moment."

Latham also revealed that aside from Williamson and Nicholls, spinner Mitchell Santner has also been struck down.

"A couple of boys are a little bit crook unfortunately. Fingers crossed they'll be right to go tomorrow.

"It's gone around the team a little bit.



"Santner hasn't pulled up too well today."