Black Caps confident in Will Somerville's local knowledge for New Year Test

Will Somerville's SCG knowledge could help him complete a rare journey from NSW spinner to New Zealand Test player at the same ground in just two years.



Will Somerville celebrates a wicket Source: Photosport

Somerville was today called into the Black Caps' extended squad for the Sydney Test after Trent Boult was ruled out with a broken hand.



Born in Wellington, Somerville moved to Australia as a child but made his first- class debut for Otago in 2005 while at university in New Zealand.



He played 12 Sheffield Shield matches for NSW between 2013 and 2018 after moving back to Australia for work, and was the Blues' top wicket-taker in 2016-17.



However he made the call to move back to New Zealand in 2018 to pursue a Test debut, earning his maiden New Zealand cap that year against Pakistan.



The 35-year-old has played three Tests for 14 wickets at 25.14, after taking seven scalps on debut in Pakistan last year.



"He is someone we will definitely consider," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.



"It helps because he does have that knowledge.



"Will has played a lot at the SCG before so he understands the ground and we will be tapping into him and his knowledge bank."



Stead said New Zealand would "definitely" consider playing two spinners, with the SCG wicket expected to return to its old turning ways.



Finger-spinner Mitchell Santner's form is also an issue for the Black Caps.



He hit a century just last month in a Test win over England, but has claimed just one scalp and gone for 250 runs in New Zealand's two Test losses to Australia.



"It's not only Mitch who has had a tough fortnight here," Stead said.



"There are other players who perhaps haven't had the performances and results they wanted."



Todd Astle is New Zealand's other spinning option on the tour, but he has played just four Tests for four wickets at an average of 54.



Meanwhile Black Caps management are monitoring the fitness of pacemen Neil Wagner and Tim Southee, after they got through a combined 215 overs in the first two Tests.



If Somerville does play, he will come up against former NSW teammates and training partners David Warner, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.



"(Somerville) would be a big challenge for us. He gets a fair amount of bounce and has a great record at the SCG," Lyon said.



"He loves bowling there.

