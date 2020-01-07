TODAY |

Black Caps confident in 'plenty more' runs for NZ's best Ross Taylor

After overtaking Stephen Fleming to become New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman, there are still more runs to be made by Ross Taylor, according to stand-in captain Tom Latham.

With a shovel over the bowler's head, Taylor jogged through to go past Fleming's career total of 7174 runs, the most by a Kiwi in Test cricket.

Taylor reaching the mark in his 99th Test match, 12 quicker than Fleming. The accolade just the latest for Taylor, also New Zealand's highest run scorer in one day international cricket.

With Taylor having given no indication that he'll finish his playing career up any time soon, fans can expect Taylor to extend his total.

Speaking to media at the SCG last night, Latham heralded Taylor's achievement, backing him to go even further.

"Obviously it's an amazing milestone for Ross," Latham said.

"It's been something that's been in the background for a while, but for him to finally get that - New Zealand's highest run scorer - is a very special moment.

"The amount of hard work that he's done through many years of playing for New Zealand is obviously testament to himself.

"Hopefully there's plenty more runs for Ross, for himself and for us. We'll be celebrating it with him tonight."

Should Taylor feature in the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on February 21, he'll become the fourth Black Cap to pass the century mark, alongside Fleming and other former captains Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum.

