Black Caps complete Test series sweep of India with seven-wicket win in Christchurch

New Zealand has completed a sweep of its two-test series with India with a seven-wicket win in two-and-a-half days at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kane Williamson BJ Watling Source: Photosport

With the win, the Black Caps complete a series sweep of the No.1 ranked Test side after winning the first Test at the Basin Reserve by 10 wickets.

Chasing 132 for victory, Tom Blundell, who top-scored with 55 before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, shared an opening stand of 103 with Tom Latham.

The left-hander was out for a well-made 52, caught athletically behind the wicket by Rishabh Pant after gloving a pull shot off Umesh Yadav.

Kane Williamson was caught behind the wicket for five after fending away a brute of a bouncer from Bumrah.

Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls both finished unbeaten on 5.

India led New Zealand by seven runs on the first innings, scoring 242 after being sent in and bowling out New Zealand for 235 on a fiery green wicket at Hagley Oval.

But it reached stumps on the second day at 90-6, only 97 runs in front and New Zealand needed only 10 overs this morning to sweep through the lower order, dismissing the tourists for 124.

Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper Pant were at the crease when play began, representing India's main chance of a competitive total. But Vihari was out in the third over of the morning, caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling from the bowling of Tim Southee.

Many batsman have fallen in this test to catches behind the stumps because the ball has been swinging, mostly on the off side. Vihari had the misfortune to fall to a catch down leg, just making contact with the ball as it passed by and providing a difficult catch for Watling diving to his left.

Pant was out in the next over, caught more conventionally by Watling from the bowling of Trent Boult. He pushed forward to a ball from Boult which swung away, took the outside edge and carried more easily to Watling. Boult had 4-14 at that point.

Ravi Jadeja was the only recognised batsman remaining and he did his best to elevate the score, hitting a six and a four down the ground off Boult. But the Indian tail was exposed and New Zealand didn't take long to close out the innings.

Mohammed Shami hoisted a ball from Boult to Blundell at deep square leg to leave India 108-9. Jadeja put on 16 with last man Bumrah, who was eventually run out backing up too far. India's last four wickets fell for 34 runs in 45 minutes.