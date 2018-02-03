 

Black Caps collapse against Australia, Colin de Grandhomme puts up fight as NZ restricted to 117

Beanpole quick Billy Stanlake has announced himself on the international cricket stage with Australia restricting New Zealand to 117-9 in the first tri-series Twenty20 match at the SCG.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand bats during game one of the International Twenty20 series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on February 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand bats during game one of the International Twenty20 series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia.

Source: Getty

Stanlake finished with figures of 3-15 after ripping through the Black Caps' top order, taking wickets off his first two balls to remove both New Zealand openers before claiming another scalp in his three-over opening spell.

In just his fourth international match, 23-year-old Stanlake nudged 150km/h throughout his four overs as he beat Colin Munro and Tom Bruce for pace and bounce on the pull shot when both were on three.

His inswinging delivery to remove Martin Guptill was his best, beating the Kiwi star all ends up and taking the top of off stump.

"That is the most nervous that I have felt in quite a while," Stanlake told the Nine Network.

"The first over seemed to settle me down a bit so that was nice."

Such was the early dominance of Stanlake and fellow opening quick Kane Richardson (0-28), they sent down 18 dots in the first four overs and held New Zealand to 3-29 in the six-over powerplay.

They also helped to limit Black Caps captain Kane Williamson to the slowest innings of his 47-match international T20 career, before Andrew Tye had him caught off a leading edge at cover for eight off 20 balls.

Tye finished with 4-23, as he returned to clean up the tail and kept world No.2-ranked New Zealand to less than a run a ball in an innings for the first time since 2012.

Only Colin de Grandhomme provided any real counterattack for New Zealand, with his unbeaten 38 from 24 balls featuring three massive sixes square of the wicket off Tye and Adam Zampa.

