Black Caps collapse again, lose T20 series against fired up Pakistan

Pakistan have secured an unlikely Twenty20 series triumph over New Zealand, winning the decider in Tauranga by 18 runs.

Pakistan defeated the Black Caps by 18 runs in Tauranga to take out the T20 series 2-1.
Source: SKY

While far from the sizzling best they showcased in Thursday's second-T20 victory, the Pakistanis still managed to produce the goods tonight.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan's batsmen managed to keep the scoreboard ticking over to secure a total of 181-6.

In response, the Kiwis' batting attack collapsed once again.

Barring a powerful half-century from Martin Guptill, who nabbed 59 off 43 balls, the Black Caps' batsmen all made way for middling totals.

They finished their 20 overs on 6-163.

Skipper Kane Williamson, who was elevated to opener due to Colin Munro's absence, fell for nine, before Colin de Grandhomme went for one run.

And while Tom Bruce and Ross Taylor did their best to reduce arrears, putting on a lightning-quick 39 runs, it wasn't enough.

Taylor's controversial dismissal for 25 - adjudged to have edged the ball to Pakistani keeper Sarfraz Ahmed - proved the Caps' death knell.

Pakistan also claim the top international T20 ranking from New Zealand.

