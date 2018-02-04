 

Black Caps' Colin de Grandhomme swings for the fences against Australia in T20 series opener

De Grandhomme showed great fight to score 38 off 24 balls at the SCG in Sydney.
00:15
1
As it happened: Australia cruise to comfortable win over Black Caps in T20 tri-series opener in Sydney

00:15
2
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

00:40
3
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

4
New Zealand's Regan Ware. Day 1, HSBC New Zealand Rugby Sevens, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 3 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

NZ Sevens remain unbeaten in Hamilton after edging Argentina in final pool match

5
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand bats during game one of the International Twenty20 series between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on February 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Black Caps collapse against Australia, Colin de Grandhomme puts up fight as NZ restricted to 117

02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
