Black Caps coach plays down super over 'curse' after tiebreaker loss to India

Despite losing their last three super over tie breakers, the Black Caps don't think there's any sort of curse going around, coach Gary Stead says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After losing to India in Hamilton last night, the Black Caps have now been on the wrong side of their last three super overs played, having also been defeated by England in both last year's World Cup final, and again in November to decide the T20 series.

Super overs themselves are rare, with just 14 in the history of T20 Internationals. The Black Caps have just won one super over from six attempts in T20s. Throw in the World Cup final defeat, and that leaves the Black Caps' record at one win from seven.

Speaking at Wellington Airport today though, coach Stead told media that his side have been nothing short of unlucky.

"We've been in some great games [over] the last 12 months or so, haven't we? A number of super overs and tight finishes like that," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"You win some, you lose some, but we have to get better at winning them, that's just the reality of it.

"We have to make sure when we're put under pressure like that, we have answers."

However, while their record in super overs itself if poor, Stead defended the Black Caps' ability to win in pressure moments.

"In the super overs it hasn't been as good as what we've wanted all the time, but then you only look back a little further in the World Cup, we were outstanding in those clutch moments.

"It's not doom and gloom, but it is something we have to address and make sure we get better with."