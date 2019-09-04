'It is what it is' – Black Caps' coach philosophical over team's injury crisis

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has given an update on the fitness of his squad, with the side currently engulfed in an injury crisis during their T20 International series with Sri Lanka.

With Ross Taylor missing this morning's second victory of the series with a hip injury, the Black Caps' woes continued as Martin Guptill picked up an abdominal strain while in the field, and will head home to New Zealand to recover.

What's more, batsman Tom Bruce injured his knee while batting, all of this coming after seamer Lockie Ferguson was sent home with a broken finger.

Because there's only one match remaining in the series, it's unlikely that the Black Caps will fly a replacement player to Sri Lanka, leading to doubts over the ability to field an entire playing XI.

Speculation, meanwhile, has seen batting coach Peter Fulton or fielding coach Luke Ronchi linked with sensational returns to international cricket.

Speaking to the Black Caps' inhouse channel in Sri Lanka, though, coach Stead moved to allay fears over his side's injury woes.

"The good news is [that] Ross Taylor's improved, and is available for the third game," Stead said.

"We'll keep monitoring Tom Bruce, because he tweaked his knee last night. We've still got 48 hours or so until the next match, we'll have to see how he pulls through."

Stead is staying philosophical over the Black Caps' injury crisis, keeping a level head over team selection.

"It happens from time to time, and that's sport. You can't do much about it, you can't dwell on it either.

"You just have to keep moving on - it is what it is, I suppose."