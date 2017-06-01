Black Caps coach Mike Hesson quietly confident ahead of Champions Trophy match against Australia

Selection remains a quandary but coach Mike Hesson has no doubt how New Zealand must play if they are to tip up Australia in their opening match at the Champions Trophy in England.

The Black Caps will carry quiet confidence into tomorrow's match in Birmingham, their first appearance at an ICC 50-over tournament since reaching the 2015 World Cup final.

They were outclassed in the Melbourne decider by an Australian side who start among the favourites at the eight-nation tournament.

Hesson says his team can't dwell on negatives if they are to win at Edgbaston, preferring to reference more recent trans-Tasman form, namely when his team won the Chappell-Hadlee series 2-0 on home soil four months ago.

Playing an aggressive brand of cricket worked then and must be adopted again in a pool which also features England and Bangladesh.

"You don't want to go home knowing you haven't fired a shot," Hesson said.

"We're pretty clear how we want to play the game. It's up to the opposition whether they allow us to do that.

"We've had some success against Australia in the recent past and we can certainly draw on that but we know it's going to be pretty tough come Friday."

Weather has helped New Zealand establish a small advantage in the lead-up, having played a full practice game at the Birmingham venue.

They ran down a target of 357 to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets, a day after rain curtailed two-time champion Australia's warm-up against Pakistan.

New Zealand's familiarity with Edgbaston is enhanced by the squad inclusion of Jeetan Patel, who has played seven seasons with Warwickshire.

Kane Williamson (left) talks with coach Mike Hesson Source: Photosport

Hesson said Patel was helping provide some insight to the ground, although the veteran offspinner's selection was far from guaranteed.

Well-performed left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is a strong selection hope, leaving Hesson to assess whether two slow bowlers are required.

"The wicket's really flat, it's a really good surface. But if you do whack it in, especially with the new ball, there was a little bit of variety of bounce, little bit two-paced in nature," Hesson said.

Pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan (knee), allrounder Jimmy Neesham (knee) and opening batsman Tom Latham (foot) are all carrying niggles but took part in the Sri Lanka match.