Black Caps coach Gary Stead to miss ODI series against India, despite team's form slump

The Black Caps will be without coach Gary Stead for the ODI series against India, as he will be taking a "pre-planned break" away from the game.

Bowling coach, Shane Jurgensen will takeover the head duties, as New Zealand look to bounce back from a 5-0 thrashing in the T20 series against the visitors.

Jurgensen has played down the timing of the break and cited workload management as the reason.

“I think he’s got some squash injuries the moment, from his tussles with our media manager,” he said.

“It’s always been pre-planned, I’ve been planning for it for a while, to just look after the series in Gary’s hard-earned break.

“It’s been happening throughout the summer; I’ve had breaks to freshen up and get ready for other challenges ahead after the series.”

Gary Stead. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps will be without captain and star batsman, Kane Williamson for the first two ODIs, with Aucklander, Mark Chapman called in as his replacement.

Jurgensen is excited by the change of format and believes New Zealand are suited well to the longer limited overs format.

“The boys are excited and it’s a format that we perform well in, we’re familiar with,” he said.