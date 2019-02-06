TODAY |

Black Caps coach admits he got it wrong not selecting spinner Ish Sodhi against Pakistan

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has put his hand up and admitted that he should have included spin bowler Ish Sodhi in his team’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan

New Zealand suffered their first loss at the tournament this morning, as Pakistan cruised to a six-wicket victory.

Stead kept the same XI which had won five previous games in the Cricket World Cup and revealed in a post-match interview with Radio Sport Breakfast that he made a huge mistake not including Sodhi in his team.

"Ish didn't play because we weren't convinced it was going to spin and in hindsight we got that wrong. The information and intel that we gathered was that it wasn't likely to spin a lot," Stead told Radio Sport Breakfast.

"[We] realised [we'd misread the pitch] in the first over when it spun pretty big … that can happen, we put our hands up - we got that wrong."

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson had a surprising spell with the ball, with the part time spin bowler picking up the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez.

New Zealand even gave Colin Munro a spell with the ball, which proved costly as he let in nine runs in his one over.

"When the threat is spin, especially when the wicket became a lot slower it was still turning square and I even managed to bowl some myself which is unusual. We were trying to get anybody in there that would rotate the ball," said Williamson.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It went right down to the wire with Pakistan reaching their target with five balls remaining in their ODI in Birmingham. Source: SKY

Stead said Williamson was excellent after his cameo with the ball and revealed that he had received the wrong intel in regards to how the wicket would play.

"You talk to the groundstaff, you look at other matches here, talk to people about what they think will happen, and the information we were given was that it was likely to skid on rather than spin.

"It certainly felt a lot harder than the first game we played on here as well [against South Africa], but I think with the wicket being under covers all day yesterday as well, it probably just made it a little bit sticky."

The Black Caps take on arch-rivals Australia next in the tournament this Sunday [NZ time] at Lord’s in London.

"We'll let the dust settle and won't make decisions until we get to Lord's and look at the pitch there."

New Zealand sit in second place on the overall standings, one point behind leaders Australia who are on 12 points and have already been guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals.

Black Caps players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Ish Sodhi during the first T20 I of the International T20I Series between Blackcaps v India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Wednesday 06th February 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019
Black Caps players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Ish Sodhi during the first T20 in Wellington. Source: Photosport
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
Cricket World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:33
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
2
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's legal fund tops $2 million as he takes on Rugby Australia
3
Black Caps players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Ish Sodhi during the first T20 I of the International T20I Series between Blackcaps v India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Wednesday 06th February 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019
Black Caps coach admits he got it wrong not selecting spinner Ish Sodhi against Pakistan
4
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
5
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:22
Aaron Finch’s men outclassed England, going on to defeat the hosts by 64-runs in their ODI match.

Australia dominate England, secure spot in Cricket World Cup semi-final
00:32
New Zealand will have to be on high alert about the captain’s slow over rate when they play play Pakistan, coach Gary Stead says.

Suspension threat looms over Black Caps captain Kane Williamson at Cricket World Cup after over rate fine
Lockie Ferguson says that his side aren’t getting too ahead of themselves.

Black Caps relocate to Birmingham as they prepare for Pakistan showdown
1 NEWS

Shakib Al Hasan stars for Bangladesh in big Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan