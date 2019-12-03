Black Caps closing in on series victory after Williamson, Taylor hundreds

The Black Caps' have all but sealed a series-securing draw in the second Test against England in Hamilton, with captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor both reaching three figures in the brief passage of play after lunch.

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson celebrate against England Source: Photosport

Having gone to lunch on 96 and 84 respectively, both Williamson and Taylor were effectively racing mother nature to reach their hundreds with rain imminent after lunch on day five.

Williamson was the first to bring up the milestone, sweeping opposite Joe Root to fine leg for four to reach his 21st Test century.

The hundred extends his record of the most centuries by a New Zealand batsman.

At the other end, Taylor was under pressure to reach his milestone before the heavens opened.

As Root kept himself at the bowling crease, Taylor launched the part-time off spinner for four through midwicket, before two trademark sixes saw the 35-year-old move to 99, and then 105.

The century is Taylor's 19th in Tests, second only to Williamson among New Zealanders.

The pair have added 213 runs for the third wicket, pushing New Zealand to a 140-run lead.

However, as the rain continues to pour over Hamilton, ground staff at Seddon Park are pessimistic over the chances of a result, if not play being abandoned entirely.