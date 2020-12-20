Black Caps claim T20 series win over Pakistan after Kane Williamson finishes match with dramatic boundary

A quality innings from Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson paired with some superb bowling from in-form pacer Tim Southee has seen the Black Caps win the T20 series against Pakistan with a game to spare.

New Zealand managed to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with tonight’s nine wicket win in Hamilton, chasing down Pakistan's 163/6 with four balls to spare.

Williamson, back in the side after paternity leave, hit the winning runs to be not out 57 while Seifert piled on 84 at the other end.

The Black Caps won the first match in the three-match series by five wickets with seven balls remaining.

Opener Seifert batted through the innings and although denied a century because of the quality of his partners, he did match his career-best 84 against India last year.

He put on 35 for the first wicket with Martin Guptill, who was out for 21, and shared in a 129-run stand with Williamson.

Mohammed Hafeez did his best to revive Pakistan’s innings earlier on after three early wickets but was cruelly kept to 99 runs in his innings. Mohammad Rizwan's 22 was the next best score.

Hafeez made up for his first-ball dismissal in game one with a rollicking 57-ball display in which he belted 10 fours and five sixes.

Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with four for 21.