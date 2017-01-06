Black Caps claim T20 series against Bangladesh off Colin Munro batting masterclass

A century to Colin Munro and another faltering Bangladesh batting effort has carried New Zealand to a series-clinching 47-run win in the second Twenty20 international at Mt Maunganui.

Munro's 101 off 54 balls was the catalyst for the Black Caps' 195-7 after being sent in on a flat Bay Oval surface.

Bangladesh looked a chance to record their first win of the tour when they raced quickly to 104-3 but they were undone again by a rapid loss of wickets, collapsing to be dismissed for 148 with 11 balls to spare.

Captain Kane Williamson was the unlikely pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking 2-16 off four overs of part-time offspin while specialist legspinner Ish Sodhi claimed 3-36 toiling into a stiff wind.

Neither could deprive Munro of man of the match honours after the left-hander clubbed seven sixes and seven fours in the finest knock of his 30-match T20 career.

The 29-year-old became the third Black Cap to score a T20 century after Brendon McCullum (twice) and Martin Guptill.

Munro faced the second ball of the match after promoted wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi was dismissed off the first, caught at point off captain Mashrafa Mortaza.

Williamson and Corey Anderson also fell cheaply before Munro and Tom Bruce put on 123 for the fourth wicket, off just 11.1 overs.

Bruce, playing his second T20, whacked an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls.

Seamer Rubel Hossain, who had Munro caught behind, finished with the best figures of 3-37 off four overs.

Bangladesh, fielding an unchanged team from the six-wicket loss in Napier on Tuesday, made a flying start.

Sabbir Rahman (48 off 32) and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 26) put on 68 in 40 balls, a partnership which Mortaza says will give his team some confidence heading into the dead rubber match at the same venue on Sunday.

"There are many positives and as a group, we're improving every match," he said.

"It's a high-scoring ground. We have to be more disciplined with the ball."

Williamson says Munro proved what an international force he can be.

"We know he's a strokemaker and when he plays with that freedom, we know what he can do. So hopefully that continues."

A low point was a groin injury in the field to Ronchi which will rule him out of game three.

Williamson was impressed when Bruce claimed the gloves for the second half of the innings.

"I didn't know Tom could keep until he put his hand up and said 'I used to do it at school'. And he was brilliant," the skipper said.