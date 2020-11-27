Black Caps chase down Windies total in final over, Ferguson bags five-for

The Black Caps have taken their first match of the summer today, taking West Indies down with a five wicket victory.

Catchup on some key moments in the match with the live updates below.

Lockie Ferguson celebrates taking a wicket against the West Indies at Eden Park. Source: Photosport

NZ: 179/5 (15.2/16 overs) Santner 31, Neesham 48

THAT IS IT! NEW ZEALAND TAKE IT! Black Caps win it with a Santner six! What a way to end the game. It definitely came down to the wire but a great result for the first match of the season.

NZ: 171/5 (15/16 overs) Santner 16, Neesham 45

This last over is going to be a cracker four more runs from six balls!!

NZ: 140/5 (12.2/16 overs) Santner 0, Neesham 44

Gone! The partnership comes to an end. Conway departs for 41. A real game defining innings from the debutant, steadying the New Zealand innings. Santner comes in with the New Zealand hopes resting on his shoulders.

NZ: 138/4 (12/16 overs) Conway 39, Neesham 44, NZ need 38 runs from 24 balls

Conway and Neesham are continuing to punish the Windies with multiple boundaries. Neesham now surpasses Conway in the run count but the two are working brilliantly together. The gap between the balls remaining and runs left to score is getting smaller and smaller.

NZ: 118/4 (10/16 overs) Conway 37, Neesham 31, NZ need 58 runs from 36 balls

Conway and Neesham bring up their 50 run partnership. Neesham blasts two sixes and two fours this over. Beginning to catchup to Conway in the run count with almost half the deliveries but the two are working well in tandem. The pair are now playing the Black Caps back into this game with some quickfire boundaries.

NZ: 83/4 (8/16 overs) Conway 26, Neesham 9, NZ need 93 runs from 48 balls

Conway is really beginning to settle in now with a series of expansive shots. With 26 of 16 balls, Conway is looking comfortable, smashing his first six this over. The debutant is looking like the Black Caps' best hope of pulling their innings together.

NZ: 63/4 (6.3/16 overs) Conway 14, Neesham 0

Taylor gets run out for a duck! After a long LBW appeal Taylor scrambles down the pitch for a single but a pinpoint shot at the stumps from Allen at Midwicket caught Taylor well short of the crease and he walks without protest. Jimmy Neesham now facing the task of steadying the NZ attack. After further review it was shown that the LBW was going on to hit as well.

NZ: 62/3 (5.3/16 overs) Conway 14, Taylor 0

Phillips gone! He has an electric couple of overs at the crease and it all comes to an end after chopping the ball onto the stumps. Anticipating a shorter delivery, Phillips was looking to play cross bat through point but the ball is fuller and Phillips goes. Ross Taylor in next.

NZ: 34/2 (3.5/16 overs) Conway 9, Phillips 0, NZ need 142 from 73 balls

Seifert goes for 17! Spoons a catch to mid-on however it's nearly spilled as Rovman Powell loses the ball in the lights, however he regains his sight on the ball and holds onto it. Oshane Thomas picks up his first wicket and Glenn Phillips marches out to the middle.

NZ: 27/1 (3/16 overs) Conway 9, Seifert 12, NZ need 149 from 78 balls

Seifert picks up a six and a four while Conway settles in with two fours over the last two overs. New Zealand still not scoring at the rate they need to but looking like these two could build an innings together. Still early days.

NZ: 7/1 (0.4/16 overs) Guptill 5 , Seifert 1, NZ need 169 from 93 balls

Guptill and Seifert make their way out to the middle with a mammoth task at hand. Guptill is dismissed early! He goes after a slack cut shot attempt, nicking out for just five runs. Cottrell celebrates with his usual march and salute. Conway makes his way out to the middle on debut.

West Indies: 180/7 (16/16 overs) Cottrell 1 , Pollard 75

Kieron Pollard really leading by example blasting 75 off 37 sending several balls into the stands. Eight sixes and four fours. What an innings. New Zealand have a big task ahead.

West Indies: 146/7 (13.5/16 overs) Cottrell 0 , Pollard 45

5-FER! Ferguson really spearheading this attack! Keemo Paul probes forward to a short delivery and edges through to Seifert who takes it comfortably.

West Indies: 143/6 (13.3/16 overs) Paul 0 , Pollard 45

FERGUSON GETS HIS FOURTH! Allen departs for 30 after a lazy pull shot attempt catches the top edge of his bat. Ball sails through to Seifert who doesn't seem to realise Allen made contact however there is no argument, he heads to the changing rooms with his bat under his arm and Keemo Paul makes his way to the middle.

West Indies: 131/5 (11/16 overs) Allen 19, Pollard 45

Neesham gets dispatched this over, goes for three sixes and a four, 22 runs off the over. The Black Caps really struggling to apply pressure at the moment.

West Indies: 108/5 (11/16 overs) Allen 19, Pollard 22

After a 20 minute rain break the covers come off and the teams make their way back onto the pitch. Both innings will now be shortened to 16 overs due to the delays. Southee looks to his spin attack to get things underway with Santner resuming play. West Indies exploit the gaps and Santner goes for 12-runs in his first over.

West Indies: 96/5 (10/20 overs) Allen 8, Pollard 21

Covers are rushed out as the heavens open up. Jamieson comes back into the attack this over and struggles with consistency after a couple of wides. Only goes for six this over though. Not so bad in the context of the match!

West Indies: 90/5 (9/20 overs) Allen 6, Pollard 19

A couple of scares for West Indies, Pollard is given out after an LBW shout from Bennett but a review sees the decision overturned. Pollard goes on to effortlessly crush a six directly back over Bennetts head. 9 runs off Bennett's over and another eight off Ferguson's over before that. West Indies will be hoping these two settle in now.

West Indies: 73/5 (7/20 overs) Allen 2, Pollard 12

West Indies get through an over without losing a wicket. A few chances but Windies get themselves 13 runs in that over. They needed that after the horror run they've just had.



West Indies: 59/5 (5.1/20 overs)

GONE! Ferguson on a hattrick! A full toss at the legs of Nicholas Pooran, hits him on the knee roll and is given. Pooran reviews it but they stick with the onfield decision. Tides have turned! Pooran heads to the sheds with just one run to his name.

West Indies: 58/4 (4.5/20 overs)

AGAIN! West Indies are dropping like flies now. Lockie Ferguson takes a catch at fine leg after a mis-timed pull shot from Rovman Powell from the bowling of Southee. He's really making up for that opening over! Powell gone for a duck!

West Indies: 58/3 (4.2/20 overs)

Southee gets his first! A wild cut shot from Brandon King gets scooped up at backward point by Jimmy Neesham. King departs for 13.



West Indies: 58/2 (3.6/20 overs)

ANOTHER ONE! New batsman Shimron Hetmeyer doesn't last long. Hetmyer backs away from hte stumps looking to hit over Ferguson's head. Ferguson follows him bowling at his bodyline and Hetmyer nicks out with Seifert taking an easy catch.

West Indies: 58/1 (3.2/20 overs)

WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Ferguson bags the scalp of Andre Fletcher. Not a bad knock though 34 runs of 14 balls. Ferguson sends the ball crashing into middle as Fletcher looks to heave the ball through midwicket.

West Indies: 54/0 (3/20 overs)

Southee pulled off after his previous over which seems like an eternity ago. Hamish Bennett steps in but proves to be more expensive. Bennett goes for 29 runs in that over! Five extras and a huge six over midwicket, a trio of fours and a couple of singles. Windies could come close to a world record score in the opening power play.

West Indies: 26/0 (2/20 overs) Fletcher 18, King 4

Fletcher welcomes Jamieson to international T20 cricket with two sixes, one over long on, and a nice cut 10 rows back over third man. Unfortunately the rain returns and the players head off the ground at the end of the over.

West Indies: 8/0 (1/20 overs) Fletcher 6, King 0

Finally back out in the middle. Southee back in to finish off the over, bowling one more wide. That over took almost half an hour!

7:15pm: The Eden Park ground crew peel the covers off as the showers disappear. The crowd love it. The ground staff now mopping up the surface moisture on the outfield with the rolled up hessian.

7:05pm: Four balls in and the covers have come out! Play is on hold now as we wait for the rain to fade. Not the best start for New Zealand though, the first two balls from Tim Southee called wide and a four and a single from West Indies' Andre Fletcher.

7:00pm: A little bit of rain creeping in as the entire field take a knee just before play starts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

6:40pm: The Black Caps have won the toss skipper Tim Southee has elected to field first, taking advantage of the bowling friendly conditions. It’s currently overcast with a light breeze at Eden Park, however it looks like we could see rain later in the evening. Fingers crossed that the weather holds up!

The Black Caps will be without regular skipper Kane Williamson, sitting out the T20 series alongside Trent Boult after an action-packed IPL series in Abu Dhabi.

South African-born batsman Devon Conway comes into the side, making his international debut, and after just three years in the country, the 29-year-old has already made his mark on the New Zealand cricketing scene.

Conway impressed across all formats for Wellington last season and has continued his fine form this season.