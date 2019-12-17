Black Caps call up uncapped Auckland quick Kyle Jamieson to replace Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand have called up rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson for the final two Tests against Australia.



Kyle Jamieson during the Super Smash T20 match between the Auckland Aces and Otago Volts. Source: Photosport

Jamieson, who is yet to play a match for New Zealand in any format, was brought into the squad by coach Gary Stead as Ferguson recovers from a calf injury,



The tall and lanky right-armer sends the ball down at great height and has taken 72 first-class wickets at 27.93.



However, it is unlikely the 24-year-old will have a chance to earn a New Zealand debut, with Trent Boult set to be fit for Boxing Day at the MCG and Matt Henry also in the reserves.



"We've also been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A," coach Gary Stead said.



"Standing at over two-metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers.



"It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the Black Caps environment."



Jamieson will travel to join the New Zealand team on Wednesday after Ferguson flew home for a six-week layoff on Tuesday.



Intriguingly, New Zealand did not opt to bring in another opening batsman as cover for Jeet Raval.



The left-hander had a miserable Test in Perth, and has averaged 7.3 from his last nine Test innings.

