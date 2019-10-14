Black Caps call up South African Devon Conway for inter-squad T20s

South African born batsman Devon Conway is the standout inclusion in the Black Caps' 24-man training camp squad assembling in Christchurch this week, despite not qualifying for New Zealand until next year.

Conway, 28, topped the run scoring charts in both the Plunket Shield (659 runs at an average of 82) and T20 Super Smash (363 at 45) for Wellington last season, named the men's domestic player of the year.

However, having moved to New Zealand from Johannesburg three years ago, Conway won't qualify for the Black Caps until next September, leaving him with one month to acclimatise to international cricket ahead of the World T20 in Australia.

Speaking to Stuff, coach Gary Stead hailed what he's seen so far from the elegant left-hander, giving him the opportunity to show his wares against some of the Black Caps' wider squad members.

"We like the skills that he has as a player and this gives us an opportunity to see a little bit more of him at a level up from first-class cricket," Stead said.

"He looks like he could have the goods to play international cricket and that's part of these camps, is finding out more."

Elsewhere, other uncapped players in the 24-man squad include Canterbury's Cole McConchie and Ed Nuttall and Auckland's Kyle Jamieson.

The duo of Colin Munro and Jimmy Neesham are both unavailable after returning from the Caribbean Premier League, while Kane Williamson is only attending Wednesday's second day after returning from England.

Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Tom Bruce, Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman and Doug Bracewell are all missing through injury.