Black Caps call up Will Somerville into third Test squad

Former NSW spinner Will Somerville is a chance of playing the SCG Test for New Zealand after being called into the Black Caps' extended squad.



Will Somerville celebrates a wicket against Pakistan Source: Photosport

New Zealand confirmed on Monday that Somerville would fly into Sydney as a replacement for Trent Boult, who suffered a broken right hand in the Kiwis' defeat in Melbourne.



Born in New Zealand, Somerville moved to Australia as a child and played 12 Sheffield Shield matches for NSW between 2013 and 2018.



He moved back to New Zealand in 2018 to push for a Test debut, earning his maiden New Zealand cap that year against Pakistan.



The 35-year-old has played three Tests for 14 wickets at 25.14, after taking seven scalps on debut in Pakistan last year.



But he would have to be considered a chance for Sydney when the third Test begins on Friday, given his knowledge of the turning deck.



"There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.



"Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.



"The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

