TODAY |

Black Caps call up Will Somerville into third Test squad

Source:  AAP

Former NSW spinner Will Somerville is a chance of playing the SCG Test for New Zealand after being called into the Black Caps' extended squad.

Will Somerville celebrates a wicket against Pakistan Source: Photosport

New Zealand confirmed on Monday that Somerville would fly into Sydney as a replacement for Trent Boult, who suffered a broken right hand in the Kiwis' defeat in Melbourne.

Born in New Zealand, Somerville moved to Australia as a child and played 12 Sheffield Shield matches for NSW between 2013 and 2018.

He moved back to New Zealand in 2018 to push for a Test debut, earning his maiden New Zealand cap that year against Pakistan.

The 35-year-old has played three Tests for 14 wickets at 25.14, after taking seven scalps on debut in Pakistan last year.

But he would have to be considered a chance for Sydney when the third Test begins on Friday, given his knowledge of the turning deck.

"There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

"The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner is desperately out of form, having taken just one wicket and gone for 250 runs in the first two Tests.
Todd Astle is New Zealand's other spinning option on the tour, but he has played just four Tests for four wickets at an average of 54.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:37
2019 in review: Five unforgettable moments from the sporting year
2
Black Caps call up Will Somerville into third Test squad
3
Steven Adams shares adorable pre-match moment with young Thunder fan
4
Chelsea claim London bragging rights with Premier League win over rivals Arsenal
5
Eels star Maika Sivo to face court in Fiji over alleged hotel incident
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:15

Henriques hits extraordinary ramp over third man for six as Sixers win BBL Super Over
00:15

Santner finally breaks through after 413 balls in the series, Wagner gets Smith again

Boult breaks hand after being struck by 144km/h Starc thunderbolt (video in story)

Latham still hoping the Black Caps' top order can still find their groove against Australia