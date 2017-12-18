Black Caps call up in-form Super Smash batsmen for T20 against England

Auckland batsman Mark Chapman's power hitting and Northern Districts wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert's domestic form have earned them a call-up to the Black Caps Twenty20 squad.

Knights Tim Seifert batting during the Burger King Super Smash Twenty20 cricket match Knights v Auckland Aces played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Saturday 16 December 2017. Source: Photosport

They replace Tom Bruce, Tom Blundell and Seth Rance in the squad, which recently lost its T20 international tri-series opener against Australia.

Chapman, who played two ODIs and 19 T20s for Hong Kong, has averaged 34.11 runs at a strike-rate of 171.50 in this year's Burger King Super Smash.

Seifert averaged 32.30 at 146.81 and was the third leading run scorer in the competition.

"Mark has been very consistent over the past couple of seasons and has taken his game to another level in recent times," national selector Gavin Larsen said.

"His ability to hit the ball in all areas makes him a real threat."

Seifert holds the record for fastest domestic T20 century in New Zealand, making it off just 40 balls against Auckland in December, and has been picked to add depth to the middle order.

The Black Caps next face England in Wellington on Tuesday.