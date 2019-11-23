Black Caps build towards lead as Watling, de Grandhomme frustrate England

An unbroken partnership of 119 runs between BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme has seen the Black Caps creep towards a first innings lead, going to Tea at 316/5 against England in Mount Maunganui.

Resuming at 224/5, Watling (79 not out) and de Grandhomme (65 not out) negotiated the entire afternoon session without loss, each reaching a half century as England could only search for wickets.

The pair added a century stand for the sixth wicket from 192 balls, de Grandhomme doing the bulk of the scoring and reaching his 50 from 73 balls, his seventh in Test cricket.

At the other end, Watling produced a trademark rearguard innings, also reaching his half century - albeit slower than de Grandhomme - from 149 balls.