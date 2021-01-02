TODAY |

Black Caps on brink of cricketing history in second Test against Pakistan

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps are on the verge of some more cricketing history with the test championship, number one world ranking and a new record all on the line in Christchurch, as the second Test against Pakistan starts tomorrow morning.

Today the weather was dreary in the city but tomorrow is looking more inviting, and the team is getting heated up.

"Here we are now on the eve of another game and anything can happen," skipper Kane Williamson told 1 NEWS.

"It's about keeping peeling it back and focusing on what's important to our group, and keep looking at the bigger picture."

If the Black Caps can repeat their last performance, it would give them a perfect record in a home summer, they'd stay in the hunt for a place in the Test Championship final, officially become number one in the Test rankings, and make it six Test victories in a row.

It would be a new record and a tribute to the consistency that's developed over the years. 

"We don't really see it as a run either," Williamson says.

"We sort of view the game, respect the game and all the players that we play against, and know that the challenges come thick and fast and nothing's given." 

That's particularly the case against a Pakistan outfit who've already proven competitive and may add a major weapon to their arsenal tomorrow.

Captain Babar Azam looks likely to return from a thumb fracture. 

The decision is still to be made but if their talismanic leader does return, it'll be a huge gain for Pakistan while they're shrugging off what the similarly big loss of Neil Wagner means for the Kiwis.

