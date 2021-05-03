Black Caps breathe sigh of relief as Ross Taylor cleared of serious injury

The Black Caps have received some good news this afternoon with veteran batsman Ross Taylor cleared of any serious injury.

Taylor limped out of the training nets in Lincoln yesterday after facing just six deliveries, prompting concerns about the 37-year-old’s health as the side prepares for their upcoming tour of England.

However, the Black Caps confirmed an MRI scan revealed Taylor’s left calf injury is just a grade one muscle strain.

“He will stay with the team to help rehabilitate the injury,” the Black Caps said in a statement.

“Taylor will then look to return to batting and running next week before flying to England.”

The news comes after the Black Caps were given the No.1 ODI team spot this morning in the ICC’s latest rankings although their focus currently is purely on the game’s longest format.

Fifteen of the 20-man Test squad assembled in Lincoln yesterday for the first of two three-day camps before their departure for England later this month.

The five absentees were Will Young, who is playing English county cricket for Durham currently as well as Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner who are all involved in the IPL and will join the team in England once they’re finished.