Black Caps bowlers toil against determined Windies in Wellington

Relive all the action of the third day's play between the Black Caps and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

6:27pm: 66 overs, WI 214/2 - Brathwaite 79*, Hope 21*

STUMPS. A good final session for the Windies, losing only the wicket of Hetmyer and reducing the deficit to 172 runs. The Black Caps will need to regroup tomorrow morning. Brathwaite leads the players off the field, unbeaten on 79, having added 48 runs with Hope.

6:14pm: 62 overs, WI 212/2 - Brathwaite 79*, Hope 19*

The Windies are showing some proper fight now. They've added 46 to bring the deficit down to 174. Four overs remaining in the day.

5:43pm: 53 overs, WI 189/2 - Brathwaite 64*, Hope 11*

This pair are starting to build a nice partnership. Brathwaite drives Boult through the off side to bring the deficit under 200. The partnership is 23, trail by 197.

5:19pm: 47 overs, WI 169/2 - Brathwaite 54*, Hope 1*

Into the final hour on day three. A much better display from the Windies, Wagner returns to the attack - he's been expensive so far. Windies 217 behind.

5:03pm: 44.2 overs, WI 166/2 - Brathwaite 52*, Hope 0*

WICKET! Henry grabs another one! He tucks Hetmyer up, getting a leading edge that pops up for an easy catch to Raval. Hetmyer goes for a brilliant 66 and the Windies lose their second. Shai Hope the new man.

Windies still 220 behind.

4:49pm: 41 overs, WI 154/1 - Brathwaite 51*, Hetmyer 50*

Fifty for Hetmyer! His first in Test cricket! A good innings from the Windies number three, he gets there off 78 balls. Deficit now 237.

4:43pm: 39.4 overs, WI 141/1 - Brathwaite 50*, Hetmyer 44*

Fifty for Brathwaite! The Windies opener brings up his milestone with a single off de Grandhomme. It comes of 109 balls when his team needed it. Windies trail by 245.

4:09pm: 31 overs, WI 116/1 - Brathwaite 39*, Hetmyer 31*

We're back and ready for the final session of the day. Wagner to open up to Brathwaite, and straight away is driven back down the ground for four!

The fifth ball of the over is dropped in short to Hetmyer, who again swivels back for a cracking pull shot along the ground for anouther boundary. Wagner leaking runs in the second innings. Windies 270 runs behind in their second dig.

3:45pm: 30 overs, WI 107/1 - Brathwaite 34*, Hetmyer 27*

Tea. A good session for the Windies, they've scored 98 runs, but most importantly managed to nullify Neil Wagner. For New Zealand, they'll need to regroup after the break.

The visitors are still 279 runs behind, with Brathwaite and Hetmyer adding 35 for the second wicket.

3:33pm: 27 overs, WI 104/1 - Brathwaite 33*, Hetmyer 25*

Mitchell Santner comes into the attack for the first time in the match and is greeted by Hetmyer in some style! The left hander dances down the wicket and absolutely hammers him over the leg side for a might six. He doesn't even run after he's hit it either! That brings up the hundred, Windies still trail by 282.

3:20pm: 24.2 overs, WI 86/1 - Brathwaite 33*, Hetmyer 7*

Henry comes around the wicket to Hetmyer and there's an appeal for caught behind! He bangs in a short ball that the batsman has a swing at, Blundell appeals and the umpire gives it out. Hetmyer refers it straight away though, it looks like the balls missed everything and hit the arm. Good review for the Windies, who still trail by exactly 300.

2:50pm: 18.1 overs, WI 72/1 - Brathwaite 27*, Hetmyer 0*

WICKET! Henry gets the breakthrough! He pitches up to Powell who just checks his drive, popping a simple catch back to the bowler. Henry removes Powell caught and bowled for 40. Hetmyer the new man in.

Windies trail by 314.

2:29pm: 16 overs, WI 50/0 - Brathwaite 22*, Powell 28*

Bad news for the Windies, with first innings destroyer Neil Wagner into the attack. He pitches his first couple of balls up, struggling to hit the length that did the damage in the first dig. Last ball of the over is too short into Powell, who rocks back and dispatches it over midwicket for a mighty six. That's the fifty opening stand between the two as well.

Windies still trail by 336.

2:05pm: 10 overs, WI 27/0 - Brathwaite 11*, Powell 16*

Chance! Powell pushes at a fuller delivery from de Grandhomme and gets the edge, the ball splits Latham and Taylor, bouncing just short between the pair. Windies still trail by 359 runs.

1:45pm: 4 overs WI 10/0 - Brathwaite 8*, Powell 2*

Boult gets things going again and there's just one off the over. Surprisingly de Grandhomme is brought in for Henry and will do work from the other end.

1:02pm: 4 overs WI 9/0 - Brathwaite 8*, Powell 1*

LUNCH! Short stint for the Windies openers is over after the Black Caps win another session comfortably. It's going to come down to whether the Black Caps bowlers can come to the party once again. Henry and Boult didn't look to find much in their two overs each but it's early days yet. No doubt Blundell and Boult will be have a few yarns about the 10 overs it took the debutant wicket keeper to get his milestone. Test cricket drama at its finest. We'll be back in the hour for the afternoon session.

12:45pm: 0 overs WI 0/0 - Brathwaite 0*, Powell 0*

Back underway and it's Boult getting things going. He's got three slips and a gully to work with. Lets see how much action he can get from the pitch. In case you're wondering, West Indies trail by 386 runs heading into the second innings.

12:40pm: 149 overs NZ 520/9 - Blundell 107*, Boult 18*

NZ declare after Blundell gets his century. Brilliant final wicket from the pair and this is well and truly New Zealand's to lose now. West Indies look very tired.

12:36pm: 148 overs NZ 520/9 - Blundell 107*, Boult 18*

CENTURY! He's finally got it! Clips it with his inside edge but it gets past square leg to finally put this dramatic ten run phase to an end! Hats of to Boult for staying with him too. Oh and how's that for a finish to the over. He completes it with a big six at long-on!

12:11pm: 142 overs NZ 506/9 - Blundell 98*, Boult 14*

West Indies appeal again as Boult takes one on the back pad. There's no bat - ball tracking says impact is umpire's call. He survives! Blundell breathes at the other end.

12:00pm: 140 overs NZ 504/9 - Blundell 96*, Boult 14*

That's drinks and Blundell is one hit away from a sensational debut ton. He looks very composed out there considering all the wild balls coming his way. Not doing anything overly fancy, just taking shots when he sees them well enough. Keeps himself on strike for the start of the next over. Can he do it?

11:45am: 137 overs NZ 492/9 - Blundell 86*, Boult 12*

That's fifty for the partnership as Blundell drives one down the field for four on the last ball of the over. He's about four runs away from making Boult a very nervous man.

11:31am: 134 overs NZ 485/9 - Blundell 82*, Boult 11*

West Indies review thinking they've got Blundell with an LBW. The ball goes fine and skittles away for four leg byes. Replay shows no bat involved so it goes to ball tracking. It shows the ball kissing the top of middle stump. Which means it remains umpire's call and he survives.

11:16am: 131 overs NZ 469/9 - Blundell 71*, Boult 8*

Nice start by the Black Caps this morning. Blundell finds his rhythm early with two fours in the first over of the day and Boult's just one-upped him with a classy six. Reads the bouncer and just helps it on its way out over the slip cordon.

11:00am: 127 overs NZ 447/9 - Blundell 57*, Boult 2*

Everyone is on the field as the Black Caps opt to continue batting, probably to see how far Blundell can go. Another lovely day in Wellington with a bit of that notorious wind about. Pitch is still got some grass on it and looking very flat. Cummins will deliver the first ball of the day.

PRE-MATCH

The West Indies face a massive task to save the first Test against New Zealand.

The tourists will start day three in Wellington today 313 runs behind and maybe a few more if captain Kane Williamson wants to keep batting a little longer.

New Zealand are 447/9 in their first innings after shooting the Windies out for 134.

"The guys are really pumped up about batting again. We know that we fell down in the first innings and they are looking to make amends in the second innings," said Windies fast bowler Miguel Cummins, who took two of the New Zealand wickets to fall on the second day.

"We were unlucky sometimes. That's the nature of the game, you need some luck sometimes."

He said there was a lot more juice in the Basin Reserve pitch on day one, when his side was batting but he expected it to get "slower and sagging".