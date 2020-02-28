Black Caps bowlers eager to strike on Hagley Oval's green-looking pitch in second Test

The Black Caps' pace bowlers are no doubt hopeful skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss for tomorrow's second Test against India in Christchurch, with Hagley Oval's pitch looking green less than 24 hours out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pictures of the pitch have been circulating social media this week with India even going as far as to say "spot the pitch".

Trent Boult admitted to media today seeing the pitch has him raring to go.

"From a bowling perspective, it's pretty exciting," Boult said.

"Traditionally, you come down here and normally see a bit of grass so from my point of view, I hope it stays that way and we can get the ball moving around a bit."

With Neil Wagner re-joining the squad following the birth of his daughter, coach Gary Stead could look at an all-pace bowling attack on the lively pitch with Boult, Tim Southee and rookie Kyle Jamieson all performing well in the first Test.

Boult said he didn't know how the selections would go but he said the numbers don't lie.

"If we look at the record here from specifically New Zealand spinners, there haven't been too many wickets taken by spinners.

"If that suggests there isn't much turn or they haven't bowled, I'm not too sure, but generally it's good wicket that has good pace and carry."