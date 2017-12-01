 

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner lays waste to the West Indies in Test opener

Neil Wagner has taken Test-best figures in ripping through the West Indies' batting line-up to help dismiss the tourists for 134 in their first innings.

Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.
Bowling from the southern end as the second change, the abrasive left-arm Wagner was twice on a hat-trick as he proved too lively on a green Basin Reserve deck, peppering the batsmen with his regular short balls.

He finished with figures of 7-39, eclipsing his previous best of 6-41 at Bulawayo last year.

Before the match, the West Indies had talked about attaining consistency and scoring big runs, but they had no answer to Wagner - who came to the fore despite all the pre-match talk being about swing bowler Trent Boult and the possible debut of paceman Lockie Ferguson.

Wagner took two wickets before lunch, when the West Indies were 79-3, and was quickly back in action after the break with another four.

Shai Hope lasted three balls before he gloved a legside delivery to give wicket-keeper Tom Blundell his first catch in Tests.

The visitors were looking good until Wagner decided the short-ball approach was the way to go.
Sunil Ambris, on debut, was out first ball when he stepped back onto his stumps while fending Wagner to leg.

Roston Chase (5) then went to a rare leg slip catch by Jeet Raval and Wagner then bowled Jason Holder with a surprise first-ball yorker.

Shane Dowrich (18) survived the hat-trick ball but was then run out backing up when he couldn't make his ground to beat a direct hit from Mitchell Santner.

Boult then bowled Miguel Cummins for one before Wagner took the final wicket, Shannon Gabriel on 10, with a catch in the slips.

Kemar Roach was not out 14.

Bout finished with figures of 2-36, Matt Henry 0-39 and Colin de Grandhomme 0-13.

Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

