 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner on fire as Windies collapse after sublime NZ first innings

share

Source:

SKY

Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Wagner bagged 7-39 as the visitors stumbled to 134 in their Test opener in Wellington today.

LIVE: Neil Wagner stars for Black Caps as West Indies unravel after lunch, all out for 134

00:26
2
The former world number one is tied for seventh at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods finishes stunning comeback round with monster putt in the Bahamas

00:29
3
The unbeaten Brit is putting in the hard yards ahead of a possible title unification fight.

Watch: Preparing for Parker? Ripped Anthony Joshua shows off gruelling workout

4
Billy Slater. RLWC 2017. Australia Kangaroos v England. Rugby League World Cup. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © www.photosport.nz

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga responds to Wayne Bennett's illegal ruck claims

5
Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu named Blues captain for 2018

The vital items are handed through midwives and DHBs.

National outbreak of whooping cough declared by Ministry of Health with babies under one-year-old the most vulnerable

Three youngsters died during the last outbreak and hundreds needed hospital treatment.

02:05
Young male New Zealanders are overrepresented in drowning statistics.

The 'Swim Reaper' is lurking - Campaign using dark humour launched to help reverse high incidence of young men drowning during Kiwi summer

Young males are over-represented in drowning statistics.

00:23
Dame Susan Devoy said Mr Peters described her as "a bit round" in 1987, but the deputy PM disputes that.

Watch: 'I thought it was a compliment' - Winston Peters denies Dame Susan Devoy's claim he made comments about her weight

The Deputy PM disputes calling her "a bit round" in 1987.

23:16
The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

Video podcast: Paid parental leave, LVRs & Overseas Investment – Corin & Co. dissect the week's big political stories

The 1 NEWS political team of Katie, Corin and Andrea analyse what these big changes actually mean.

'A more menacing vibe than the average passive homeless person' - Kiwis feel way less safe at night than a year ago

Police report Kiwis are feeling significantly less safe, and homelessness could be the reason.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 