Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson cops fine for second game spat

Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson has been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the second one day international against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Jamieson was found to have shown dissent at the umpire's decision when a potential caught and bowled was ruled out as Jamieson was deemed by the third umpire to not have control of the ball.

As the not out decision flashed across the big screen at Hagley Oval, Jamieson threw his hands up in disgust and disbelief.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffeney and Chris Brown, third umpire Wayne Knights and fourth official Ash Mehrotra levelled the charge.

Jamieson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed.

One demerit point has been added to Jamieson's disciplinary record, his second offence since his career began.