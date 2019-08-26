Black Caps bowl Sri Lanka out to seal final day win, draw Test series

The Black Caps have sealed a remarkable victory on the final day of the second Test against Sri Lanka, winning by an innings and 65-runs in Colombo, drawing the series at 1-1.

Having gone to tea with Sri Lanka at 88/7, the Black Caps were in a race against time to take the final three wickets and draw the series, with bad light threatening to stop play in the evening session.

Sri Lankan pair of Suranga Lakmal and Niroshan Dickwella did their bit to halt the Black Caps, adding 40 for the ninth wicket, their partnership eating up nearly 20 overs.

However, spinner Will Somerville would strike, removing Lakmal for 14, Tom Latham taking a smart catch at backward short leg.

Dickwella would reach his half century, getting to 50 from 151 balls. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper's long vigil would come to an end though, attempting to sweet Ajaz Patel, Latham showing incredible anticipation to complete another catch close to the bat.

That dismissal saw Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya come together as Sri Lanka's last pair.

With light fading, skipper Kane Williamson reintroduced seamer Trent Boult back into the attack, taking just two balls to snare the final wicket.

A vicious bouncer to the left handed Embuldeniya saw a chance balloon to Williamson in the gully, the last man out for five, Sri Lanka all out for 122.