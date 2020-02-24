Black Caps bowl first, unleash four-pronged pace attack against India in Christchurch

The Black Caps will bowl first against India in Christchurch, captain Kane Williamson showing no hesitation at Hagley Oval.

Tim Southee. Source: Photosport

Overnight rain meant that play was pushed back by half an hour in Christchurch, however an extraordinarily green looking pitch saw Williamson not hesitate in opting to bowl.

The Black Caps make just one change to their side that won the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets, Neil Wagner replacing Ajaz Patel to ensure a four-pronged pace attack.

India meanwhile are without Ishant Sharma, welcome relief for the Kiwi batsmen after his first innings haul of 5/68 at the Basin Reserve last week.

Victory at Hagley Oval would see the Black Caps can take both this Test series 2-0, plus a valuable 60 points in the current World Test Championship standings - enough to lift them ahead of both Pakistan and England into third place on the overall ladder.

TEAMS:

NZ: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Tom Blundell, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling (wk), 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Tim Southee, 9. Kyle Jamieson, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Trent Boult.