TODAY |

Black Caps blast India's top order to clinch Cricket World Cup final spot in unbelievable 18-run win

Associated Press
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps
UK and Europe

A dizzying 45-minute spell of high-class pace bowling sent India spiraling out of the Cricket World Cup.

It also moved the Black Caps, thriving once again as the underdog, back into another final — this time on the other side of the world.

India never recovered from an unprecedented top-order collapse that plunged the team to 5-3 — the top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 1 each — then 24-4 as it chased 240 to win at Old Trafford overnight.

MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77 in 59 balls) gave the Indians hope by putting on a World Cup-record 116 for the seventh wicket, but India was dismissed for 221 with three balls remaining to give New Zealand an 18-run win.

"To go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening," said Kohli, India's captain and the biggest superstar in world cricket. "It breaks your heart."

Kohli thought 240 was "chaseable on any surface," only to be one of the batsmen bewitched by the seaming and swinging deliveries of New Zealand strike bowlers Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

Sharma, the top run-scorer at the World Cup with 648, lasted four balls before edging Henry to wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Kohli lasted six balls before getting trapped lbw by an inswinger from Boult, a review showing the ball would have clipped the bails and leading Koli to throw his bat into the air in disgust.

Rahul went three balls later, also edging Henry to a diving Latham.

Eleven deliveries, three wickets, one run. And one devastated nation.

It was the first time in international history that a team lost its first three batsmen all for 1.

"It was mayhem out there with the new ball," Boult said. "It was a dream start for us."

Kohli acknowledged it was the key part of the game.

"The way they bowled with the new ball, moving it around, it was an outstanding skill level on display," Kohli said.

When Dinesh Karthik was removed by an amazing, one-handed catch by a diving Jimmy Neesham, India was 24-4 at the end of the opening powerplay — the lowest score after 10 overs this tournament — and reeling.

It still needed more brilliance in the field to see off India, which was seeking a fourth appearance in a World Cup final.

Dhoni, an expert finisher, anchored one end — too much for some exasperated India cricket observers — and allowed Jadeja to unload at the other. Jadeja hit four fours and four sixes, all straight down the ground, to move India into a position where the game was still potentially up for grabs with three overs left and the team needing 37 more runs.

Jadeja went for another six off Boult with 14 balls remaining, only to sky it high and straight into the safe hands of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Then Martin Guptill, with only one stump to hit from his side-on position, took aim and ran out Dhoni by a matter of centimeters as the India veteran raced back for a second run.

It left India needing 24 off nine balls and it proved too much.

"You finish No. 1 in the (group) table and then a spell of bad cricket and you are out of the tournament completely," Kohli said. "But you have to accept it. It's happened to us before and we have all come out better cricketers because of these setbacks."

While the Indian players head home, no doubt to much soul-searching and reflection by their cricket-loving public, the New Zealanders head to Lord's on Sunday for a match against either England or Australia.

The second semifinal is at Edgbaston tonight. If Australia wins, it will be a repeat of the 2015 final won by the Australians in Melbourne.

The Kiwis will be underdogs against either England or Australia. Just like they were before the semifinal against India. And just like they were after scoring 239-8 in their 50 overs, having adding 28 runs in 3.5 overs on resuming at 211-5 after rain ended play prematurely yesterday.

It necessitated the use of a reserve day, meaning Old Trafford was two-thirds empty at start of play last night and not full at the gripping finish.

The way the chase panned out vindicated Williamson's attritional approach to batting on difficult conditions, and highlighted just how dangerous his bowling attack will be in the final, especially if there is cloud cover.

"Anybody can beat anybody," said Williamson, repeating his mantra from before the semifinal.

And look how it turned out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men. Source: SKY
More From
Cricket
Cricket World Cup
Black Caps
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men.
Black Caps blast India's top order to clinch Cricket World Cup final spot in unbelievable 18-run win
2
England's Ben Stokes, second right, celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and South Africa at The Oval, London, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
England out to turn ODI dominance into maiden World Cup title
3
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
4
Fresh off his Super Rugby title, Ennor got to work in the All Blacks' camp.
All Blacks newbie Braydon Ennor hits the gym with new teammates
5
Tedesco combined with Blake Ferguson down the right wing to seal a 26-20 win.
James Tedesco finishes stunning long-range try to give NSW Origin series win in final minute
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:30
His comments came after her recent trip to Wimbledon with a security detail.

Piers Morgan tells Duchess of Sussex to 'go back to America' if she wants privacy
Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidates Boris Johnson, centre, and Jeremy Hunt.

UK Tory contenders trade blows; Labour backs new Brexit vote
00:46
He spoke to a UK parliamentary committee about unpopular decisions like hiking up airline ticket prices.

Sir David Attenborough riles up British MPs to take action on climate change
00:36
The 93-year-old refused to be helped with planting a tree in Cambridge.

'No, no' - The Queen refuses help when planting a tree in Cambridge