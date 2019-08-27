Black Caps believe being 'switched on' in rain-affected Test led to thrilling win

Black Caps spinner Will Somerville says the team's constant state of attentiveness during the weather-affected second Test against Sri Lanka helped them claim yesterday's thrilling win.

The Black Caps sealed a remarkable win in Colombo last night by an innings and 65 runs after battling rain throughout the entire contest to level the series.

Somerville, who broke the crucial ninth-wicket partnership of Suranga Lakmal and Niroshan Dickwella late in the match, said the Black Caps were ready to play throughout the five days, regardless of the weather forecasts.

"You just turn up when it's wet like that and be ready to play," Somerville said.

"I think we did that really well - we were always switched on from ball one after breaks and things.

"You have to do that at, especially at Test level where you can't afford to lapse for a session or you'll lose the game, which is kind of what happened to Sri Lanka this morning where we took five wickets before lunch.

"It really swung the game in our favour."