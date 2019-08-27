TODAY |

Black Caps believe being 'switched on' in rain-affected Test led to thrilling win

1 NEWS
More From
Cricket
Black Caps

Black Caps spinner Will Somerville says the team's constant state of attentiveness during the weather-affected second Test against Sri Lanka helped them claim yesterday's thrilling win.

The Black Caps sealed a remarkable win in Colombo last night by an innings and 65 runs after battling rain throughout the entire contest to level the series.

Somerville, who broke the crucial ninth-wicket partnership of Suranga Lakmal and Niroshan Dickwella late in the match, said the Black Caps were ready to play throughout the five days, regardless of the weather forecasts.

"You just turn up when it's wet like that and be ready to play," Somerville said.

"I think we did that really well - we were always switched on from ball one after breaks and things.

"You have to do that at, especially at Test level where you can't afford to lapse for a session or you'll lose the game, which is kind of what happened to Sri Lanka this morning where we took five wickets before lunch.

"It really swung the game in our favour."

The win sees the Black Caps draw the two-Test series, but more importantly take 60 points into the new World Test Championship standings, level at the top alongside Sri Lanka and India.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite constant disruptions, the Kiwi team never doubted their ability to get a result, Will Somerville says. Source: Supplied
More From
Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:34
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
2
The former NRL star was used as a kick and punter returner, but didn’t enjoy too much success against the New Orleans Saints.
Valentine Holmes gets 'clocked' while playing as returner in Jets' pre-season NFL clash
3
1 NEWS
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
4
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick.
Experienced Springboks lock makes RWC squad despite claims of involvement in bar fight, street altercation
5
Despite constant disruptions, the Kiwi team never doubted their ability to get a result, Will Somerville says.
Black Caps believe being 'switched on' in rain-affected Test led to thrilling win
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
The Black Caps celebrate against Sri Lanka

Black Caps destroy Sri Lankan top order, need five wickets to draw Test series
00:30
Stokes smashed eight sixes on his way to an unbeaten 135 at Headingley.

Australian legend slams team's 'stupidity' after Ashes levelling defeat

Black Caps declare 187-runs ahead of Sri Lanka after BJ Watling century
00:30
Stokes smashed eight sixes on his way to an unbeaten 135 at Headingley.

Ben Stokes compares historic Ashes performance to World Cup-winning heroics