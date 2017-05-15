 

Black Caps begin Tri Nations Series with nervy win over Ireland

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Caps have won their first ODI of the Tri Nations Series in Ireland, beating the home nation by 51 runs in a rain delayed match this morning in Dublin.

New Zealand's spinner was the star performer, grabbing 5-50 as the Black Caps defeated by 51 runs in their first ODI of the Tri-Nations Series.
Source: SKY

New Zealand lost the toss and were put in bat, finishing their innings 289 for 7, led by Neil Broom who scored 79.

Three New Zealand batsmen scored half-centuries with Ross Taylor scoring 52 and George Worker 50 after Ronchi (37) and captain Tom Latham (15) departed inside the first 10 overs.

But the hosts had the Kiwis under some pressure in their innings with Niall O'Brien notching up a maiden ODI ton of 109.

The Irish looked like they were moving towards a huge upset at 212-5, needing 78 runs off the last 68 balls.

O'Brien could however only find support in Andrew Balbirnie (36) and Gary Wilson (30), with the Irish tail eventually crumbling to New Zealand's pressure.

It could have been a debut as captain to forget for Tom Latham who will have been nervous for long periods of O'Brien's innings of 109.

Mitchell Santner was the Black Caps' saviour however coming away with a maiden five wicket haul with figures of 5-50 while also taking out danger man O'Brien, after Ireland had threatened to run down New Zealand's total.

With several players unavailable while playing in the Indian Premier League,  the Black Caps are fielding a weakened team at the tournament which serves as a leadup to the Champions Trophy in England.

The Black Caps are back in action on Wednesday against Bangladesh.


