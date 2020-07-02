TODAY |

Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton steps down less than a year after taking role

Source:  AAP

Peter Fulton's tenure as New Zealand batting coach has lasted less than a year after he chose to step down to pursue a domestic role.

Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton. Source: Photosport

Former international opener Fulton will take charge of the Canterbury men's team, leaving a vacancy in the national set-up under head coach Gary Stead.

Stead and Fulton were both promoted into the Black Caps following last year's run to the World Cup final, replacing Mike Hesson and Craig McMillan respectively.

Fulton said he harbours head coaching aspirations and believed the top job at Canterbury was the best step to further his development.

NZ Cricket general manager, high performance Bryan Stronach said time can be taken over finding a replacement batting coach as the Black Caps' mid-year tours of Europe, the West Indies and Bangladesh were all postponed.

Their next scheduled assignments are visits from Bangladesh and the West Indies in October before the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
2
Recruitment manager at Warriors hails new Fijian signing as ‘one of the best athletes I’ve come across’
3
Jordan Taufua, Manu Tuilagi involved in contract stand-off with English club
4
Todd Payten sharpening selection axe if Warriors leak points again this weekend against Broncos
5
Ricky Stuart unloads on player agents, saying he doesn’t want Raiders to be manipulated like Warriors
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Cricket's MCC appoint first female president in former England captain Clare Connor

Pakistan have seven players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of England tour

Black Caps' tour of Bangladesh postponed due to Covid-19

NZ's 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup could face Covid-19 delay