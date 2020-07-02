Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton steps down less than a year after taking role

Peter Fulton's tenure as New Zealand batting coach has lasted less than a year after he chose to step down to pursue a domestic role.



Black Caps batting coach Peter Fulton. Source: Photosport

Former international opener Fulton will take charge of the Canterbury men's team, leaving a vacancy in the national set-up under head coach Gary Stead.



Stead and Fulton were both promoted into the Black Caps following last year's run to the World Cup final, replacing Mike Hesson and Craig McMillan respectively.



Fulton said he harbours head coaching aspirations and believed the top job at Canterbury was the best step to further his development.



NZ Cricket general manager, high performance Bryan Stronach said time can be taken over finding a replacement batting coach as the Black Caps' mid-year tours of Europe, the West Indies and Bangladesh were all postponed.

