Black Caps' batsmen fall in final ICC rankings of 2019

The Black Caps' batsmen's dire Australian series has been reflected in the ICC's final rankings for the end of 2019, a number of key players falling after the Boxing Day Test loss.

Ross Taylor leaves the field. Source: Photosport

While Neil Wagner and Kane Williamson finish the year as the world's second best bowler and third best batsman respectively, several other members of the New Zealand side have dropped in the final standings of 2019.

Despite his fighting 80 in the first innings of the first Test in Perth, Ross Taylor's subsequent low scores have seen him drop from 11th down to 16th in the world.

Henry Nicholls' lean series, which has seen him register scores of 7, 21, 0 and 33, has also resulted in a rankings drop, dropping from 13th to 17th.

The same can be said for BJ Watling, failing to replicate his strong showing from the two-Test series win over England that saw him notch a career high score of 205, hitting 77 runs from his four innings so far. Watling drops from 16th to 18th.

There is some positive news though, Tom Latham's determined first innings showing in Melbourne seeing him climb to 14th in the world, albeit due to his teammates falling rather than his individual success.