 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor touch-and-go for NZ's ODI decider against England

share

Source:

NZN

Ross Taylor won't be risked for the Black Caps' ODI series decider against England if it jeopardises his chances of playing in the subsequent Test matches, Kiwi coach Mike Hesson says.

The star batsmen pulled up hurt in his innings of 181 not out against England yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Taylor aggravated a thigh issue as he thumped his way to an unbeaten 181 in Wednesday's fourth ODI in Dunedin, helping the Caps to a five-wicket triumph.

Play was halted on several occasions for the 34-year-old to seek treatment, and he struggled to run between wickets by the end of his career-best knock.

Nevertheless, England's bowlers - pace and spin - had no answer for his clean hitting as the Kiwis reached their 336 target with three balls left.

Taylor said post-match he'd give himself a few days to recuperate before Saturday's decisive game in Christchurch.

Hesson echoed those sentiments on Thursday but told reporters that Taylor's presence in the two upcoming Tests against England - in Auckland and Christchurch - would be prioritised over his participation on Saturday.

The Black Caps batsman belted 181 not out to claim the fourth ODI in Dunedin.
Source: Breakfast

No decision would be made before the end of Friday's training session.

"He'll see the physio and work through that," Hesson said.

"He just needs time to get rid of some of those aches and pains.

"It just depends whether it's one of those injuries that gets worse through playing and, if it is, with a Test series around the corner, it's not something you'd risk, if it was an injury where you could potentially be out for months."

Hesson said that Taylor's 147-ball knock, secured after entering the crease at 2-2 and fighting through the pain barrier, was one of the great ODI innings.

The innings' context made it all the more outstanding.

Hesson also admitted he and captain Kane Williamson were tempted to withdraw the crocked Taylor, but decided to let him soldier on.

The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.
Source: SKY

"He's got some very, very good hundreds for us but that was a great hundred and, in any side in the world, that'd be considered a great innings," Hesson said.

Taylor has hit 19 ODI and 17 Test centuries for New Zealand.

He said on Wednesday that he always believed the side could triumph.

"You can't win the game in the first 10 overs," Taylor said.

"You've just got to give yourself a chance - on New Zealand grounds, you can catch up at the end on small boundaries."

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:18
2
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

David Warner: South African keeper's sledge 'vile and disgusting and about my wife'

00:16
3
The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.

Watch: Just-released CCTV footage captures David Warner instigating vicious South African spat

00:34
4
Former wicketkeeper Ian Smith rates Taylor's unbeaten 181 as one of NZ’s best ever innings.

Watch: New Zealand legend gushes over Ross Taylor’s 'terrific' effort against England

01:08
5
Barrett said he won't let the milestone get in the way of upsetting the defending champions the Crusaders.

Beauden Barrett on playing 'dream' 100th Super Rugby match for Hurricanes on Saturday

00:23
Dozens are stranded at the station after torrential rain batters Ruapehu District

Watch: Severe rain scars farmland and causes debris to swamp roads stranding dozens at Blue Duck Station in Ruapehu District

The tourist hot spot suffered immensely from last night's rain.

00:40
Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

Marthinus Swart and his work colleague were some of the last people allowed on SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

03:08
1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

00:25
Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

LIVE: State Highway 5 reopens between Napier and Taupo after major flooding, NZTA urges caution on the roads

The region is being battered by huge rainfall, with surface flooding hitting many areas.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 