Black Caps batsman to remain in India after testing positive for Covid-19

Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 while in India, and will not be able to travel on a charter flight back to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seifert failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and is being taken into quarantine.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released a statement saying Seifert is experiencing moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

It comes just hours before he was due to leave India. One of the two charter flights transporting the Black Caps’ Indian Premier League contingent back to New Zealand has already departed.

The other flight is due to leave India on Saturday evening NZ time.

Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, is currently awaiting transfer to Chennai for treatment.

He will be treated in the same private hospital where former Australia player Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Seifert will be transferred back to New Zealand after his treatment and following a statutory period of isolation and testing negative for Covid-19.

He will then have to enter managed isolation for 14 days upon arrival in New Zealand.

NZC CEO David White said support has been organised for Seifert and his family will be kept fully informed.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again,” White said.

"Since receiving the news, we've organised support for Tim and have also, via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they're kept fully informed and updated on developments."