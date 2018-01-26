 

Black Caps axe Glenn Phillips, call-up Wellington's Tom Blundell for T20 decider

The Black Caps have called in Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell into the T20 squad for the decider against Pakistan on Sunday at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

Firebirds' Tom Blundell bats during the Wellington's match against the Central Stags Burger King Super Smash cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday the 14 January 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Firebirds' Tom Blundell bats during the Wellington's match against the Central Stags during a Super Smash cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

Glenn Phillips has been dropped from the side with Black Caps’ coach Mike Hesson saying he’ll return to play in the Ford Trophy competition.

Phillips scored five off 11 balls in Auckland last night, having only managed three off 10 in the first match of the series. 

"After discussion with Glenn, we felt he’d benefit from going back and continuing to evolve his game with Auckland," said Hesson.

"Glenn has a big future, but at this point in time we both think continuing to get experience on the domestic scene is the right move."

After New Zealand's top order collapsed in their second T20 match against Pakistan in Auckland last night, Hesson believes Blundell will be the perfect fit to slot into the middle order.

"Tom's ability to slot into the middle-order made him the right choice to come into the squad," said Hesson.

"Looking beyond Sunday's game, we have a top three who are very set, so it's important Tom can come into that middle-order and do a role for us."

