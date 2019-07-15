Black Caps awarded Spirit of Cricket award for conduct after World Cup heartbreak

It's not the prize they were after, but the Black Caps have still come away with with a prize from their heartbreaking Cricket World Cup final loss to England in July.

Martin Guptill is consoled by teammates and opponents. Source: Photosport

New Zealand has been awarded the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award for the way they conducted themselves during and after the drawn match, which England won thanks to a boundary count back after a tied super over.

"The New Zealand team are worthy winners of this award," Marylebone Cricket Club president Kumar Sangakkara said.

"In the heat of battle, they displayed a level of sportsmanship that was fitting for such a fantastic final, and indeed tournament.

"It is a testament to their squad that even after a match that will live long in the memory for the cricket that was played, we are still talking about the spirit of cricket. Their actions deserve this recognition."

The Marylebone Cricket Club and BBC created the award back in 2013 in memory of former MCC president and BBC Test commentator Christopher Martin-Jenkins who was passionate about the spirit of the game.

BBC producer Adam Mountford said the former commentator would've loved everything about the final played at Lords earlier this year.

"Our much missed former colleague Christopher Martin-Jenkins always wanted to see the game played in the right way," Mountford said.

"He would have loved to see England win the men's World Cup for the first time, but he would have equally applauded the way New Zealand coped with the disappointment of defeat."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said his team simply did what was right in that situation.

"After that point, we had no control of it," Williamson said when re-living the boundary countback.

"It was trying to accept that as best we could and not get too caught up too much in the aftermath, which was definitely a challenge as well. Not just immediately during presentations, but perhaps time after that.

"I suppose, if you peel it all back, you can sort of look at that occasion and event and feel fortunate to be involved and be part of it."