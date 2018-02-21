TODAY |

Black Caps-Australia ODI & T20 series cancelled, team to fly home to New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps' remaining matches in the Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia have been cancelled, the bulk of the team returning to New Zealand tonight.

Colin Munro heads back to the dressing room. Source: Photosport

The news comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced border restrictions for New Zealand, with those returning to the country to be subject to a mandatory self isolation period of 14 days.

The restrictions come into effect from midnight tomorrow.

In a statement from New Zealand Cricket this afternoon, it has been confirmed that the current series, as well as the three match T20 series between the two sides in New Zealand starting next week, have been cancelled.

The statement also says that arrangements will be made for the series to be played at a more appropriate time.

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is currently in isolation, having shown symptoms of coronavirus.

He will stay in Sydney while he awaits the results of a test for coronavirus. Should Ferguson's test come back negative, he will return to New Zeland tomrrow.

