Black Caps, Australia to band together for White Island tribute - 'It puts a Test into huge perspective'

Source:  AAP

Australian and New Zealand players will band together before the first Test to pay tribute to the lives lost in the volcanic eruption in New Zealand this week.

The death toll is expected to rise with around 24 people thought to be on the island. Source: Breakfast

At least six people have been confirmed dead after the eruption on White Island.

It's feared at least three Australians are among the dead, with that number expected to rise.

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand gets underway in Perth on Thursday, and the two nations will band together to organise a tribute before play starts.

The finer details of that tribute are still being worked out.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison held this press conference on the morning of December 10. Source: Nine

Australia coach Justin Langer says players will no doubt be affected by the tragedy.

"It puts a Test into huge perspective," Langer said.

"All of a sudden lives are being torn apart. It's very sad. Our hearts go out to everyone there.

"It will have an impact. I'm sure it will affect all New Zealanders."

Steve Smith shakes hands with Kane Williamson at the end of play. Source: Photosport

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the tragedy was devastating.

"From our team's point of view, it sort of puts things into perspective, that it is a game and all we're playing is a game," Stead said.

"And when you hear about lives lost and something tragic like that, it's devastating to hear. It's terrible to hear, and you don't wish that upon anyone."

