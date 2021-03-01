TODAY |

Black Caps' Auckland players test negative for Covid-19, re-join team for Wellington T20s

The Black Caps are back to full strength in their preparation for the third T20 against Australia with their Auckland players returning after a brief isolation period.

Following Auckland's move to Alert Level 3 on Sunday, Auckland-based Black Caps Martin Guptill, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman all isolated in a Wellington hotel and waited on negative Covid tests.

The Black Caps confirmed late last night the quartet have since tested negative and are back training with the squad today.

The New Zealand team play Australia in game three of their five-match T20 series tomorrow in Wellington.

They currently lead the series 2-0.

